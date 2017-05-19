Car Crashes Through Patio of New Haven Restaurant | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Car Crashes Through Patio of New Haven Restaurant

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 5 hours ago)

    A car crashed through the patio of a New Haven restaurant on Friday, the manager said. 

    The manager, Walter Vera, of the Pacifico Restaurant on 220 College Street said a car came crashing into the patio and breaking the window of the restaurant. 

    No one was eating outside at the time of the incident and it appears no one, not even the driver, was injured, Vera said. 

    Most of the patio furniture was damaged.

    College Street is shut down between Chapel Street and Crown Streets. 

    The scene as been taped off as police investigate. 

    Please check back for updates. 

    Published at 3:13 PM EDT on May 19, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices