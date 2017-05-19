Car Crashes Through Patio of New Haven Restaurant

A car crashed through the patio of a New Haven restaurant on Friday, the manager said.

The manager, Walter Vera, of the Pacifico Restaurant on 220 College Street said a car came crashing into the patio and breaking the window of the restaurant.

No one was eating outside at the time of the incident and it appears no one, not even the driver, was injured, Vera said.

Most of the patio furniture was damaged.

College Street is shut down between Chapel Street and Crown Streets.

The scene as been taped off as police investigate.

Please check back for updates.