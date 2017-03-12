Car Crashes into Connecticut Mattress Store in South Windsor | NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes into Connecticut Mattress Store in South Windsor

    The Connecticut Mattress store at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor was damaged when someone accidentally drove into the building, according to the business.

    Store employees told NBC Connecticut nobody was seriously hurt when a vehicle crashed into the building around 10:30 a.m., but one person who was standing near where it happened was going to the hospital for evaluation.

    The store sustained significant damage, employees said.

    Police are investigating exactly what caused the crash.

