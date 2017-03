A car struck a tree on Route 4 in Farmington Friday morning, causing the tree to topple over onto the vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported after a car struck a tree on Route 4 in Farmington, causing the tree to come down onto the vehicle.

Farmington police said the accident happened on Route 4 west near I-84 Friday morning.

Only minor injuries were reported but crews had to be called in to clear the fallen tree.

Police are investigating the accident.