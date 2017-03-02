Car Hits Pole, Catches Fire in Suffield | NBC Connecticut
Car Hits Pole, Catches Fire in Suffield

    One person was taken to the hospital after a car struck a pole and caught fire in Suffield Thursday morning.

    The accident happened on North Grant Street near Mountain Road. According to fire officials on scene, the car struck the pole and caught fire. A Good Samaritan who witnessed the accident helped the driver out of the car.

    The driver was taken to the hospital for observation.

    A nearby home was evacuated as a precaution because of the fire. Eversource has been called in to repair the pole. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

