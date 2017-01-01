Car Smashes into Building in West Hartford

Police and Fire crews are on scene at an apartment building on Hillcrest Road after a car crashed into the front of it.

Police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Road after a car smashed into an apartment building in West Hartford Sunday night.

Police said there were no injuries but the building sustained heavy damage.

According to Firefighters, the gas to the building had to be turned off, leaving several people without a place to stay for the night.

It was not made immediately clear what caused the crash.

According to police, the incident is under investigation.

We will update this story as more details become available.