Car Smashes into Woman and Two Boys in Bridgeport

A woman and two boys are recovering after they were struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in Bridgeport. Note: This video has been edited due to the graphic nature of the incident.

Car Slams into Woman and Boys in Bridgeport

It happened outside Junco’s Restaurant on Harral Avenue.

The car came up onto the sidewalk and smashed the woman and boys into a building. All three were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

News 12 Connecticut reports that police said one of the boys came close to having his legs amputated, but the doctors at Yale-New Haven Hospital ultimately saved the legs.

The driver faces a number of charges including reckless driving and no insurance.

Police said the victims are lucky to be alive.