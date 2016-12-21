Car Wash Workers Labor Through Cold Weather

Lately, it’s been a weather roller coaster in Connecticut, leaving many people wishing for a warm up and in need of a car wash.

Therefore, car washes are open even in the cold temperatures. For most people, working outside with water in freezing weather is just a little too difficult.

“It's bitter cold,” said Laura Berman, a customer at Golden Nozzle Car Wash in Hartford. “So I would like to be inside right now, haha.”

That’s what most of the Golden Nozzle Car Wash customers do during the winter. But employees such as Assistant Manager Greg Cadize spend most of their day outdoors.

Cadize says most of the car wash workers prefer the winter.

“When it gets like five, or below five, or zero you know that's when you feel the cold. But, most of the time it's comfortable working in the winter,” said Cadize.

Louis Ramos has been working at the car wash for nine years and says he doesn’t feel the chill.

“I don't get cold like that, haha. I have been here for a long time,” said Ramos.

Whether it is a car wash or anywhere else outside, employees said the key to staying warm isn't just people’s clothing, but what they wear on their feet.

“Make sure you wear boots because your feet is the only thing that could get wet once in a while. So, if you wear boots you should be alright,” said Cadize.

Along with bundling up, employees at the car wash said they are constantly moving and salting to prevent any slick spots. They whether the weather while wearing a smile.

“It's not bad, it's a great job,” said Cadize.

Still warning people that working at the car wash, in the cold, is not for everyone.

“Stay inside,” said Ramos, then laughed.