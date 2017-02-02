Card Skimmer Found at West Hartford Sunoco

A skimmer was found at a Sunoco in West Hartford.

Police said a card skimmer, which steals credit card information from patrons, was found in one of the machines at the Sunoco at 956 New Britain Ave.

The employees at the gas station said the gas pump's card reader stopped working three days ago. Customers told the employees that their cards would decline when they inserted them into the machine.

Gas station put up a sign on the pump instructing people to come pay inside before a technician came out on Thursday to fix the machine.

When the technician opened the machine, they found the skimmer inside the pump, employees told NBC Connecticut.

Employees suspect that the skimmer was inserted sometime overnight when the gas station is closed.

No skimmers were found in any of the other pumps.