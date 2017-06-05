Card Skimmer Found on ATM at Granby Cumberland Farms

Police have issued a warning about ATM skimmers after one of the devices was found at a Cumberland Farms in Granby.

Granby police said on Friday that a skimming device was found on an ATM at the Cumberland Farms at 19 Hartford Avenue.

Simsbury police posted information about skimmers and tips to avoid becoming a victim on Facebook.

Skimmers are devices that record bank and credit card information. They are often placed on ATMs and gas pumps but can be placed on most credit card readers. The device is placed over the actual reader are often undetectable to the average user. A hidden camera is often placed with it to capture PIN numbers, or a keypad overlay that records what buttons are pressed.

Police encourage everyone to inspect card readers before inserting a credit card and check for anything that appears loose, crooked or damaged. When entering a PIN number, you should block the keypad with your free hand to reduce the risk of a possible hidden camera from recording your information.





People should monitor their accounts for any unusual activity. If you think you may be the victim of a skimmer, contact your financial institution right away.