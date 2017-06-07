Card Skimmer Found on Essex Gas Pump

This card skimming device was found by a service technician on a gas pump at an Essex gas station Tuesday afternoon.

State police are investigating after a skimming device was found at a gas pump in Essex.

Police said the device was attached to a pump at the Mobil Mart at 55 Main Street. The device appeared to be Bluetooth equipped, which means the card data stolen could be accessed remotely.

Skimmers are devices that record bank and credit card information. They are often placed on ATMs and gas pumps but can be placed on most credit card readers. The device is placed over the actual reader are often undetectable to the average user. A hidden camera is often placed with it to capture PIN numbers, or a keypad overlay that records what buttons are pressed.

A service technician found the device Wednesday around 4 p.m. while working to repair a keypad.

Customers who recently used their cards at the location should keep an eye on account statements for any discrepancies.

Anyone with information on the device is asked to contact Essex Resident State Trooper David Tretter at Troop F 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. Tips will remain confidential.