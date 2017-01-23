Card Skimmers Found on ATMs in Moosup and Canterbury

Savings Institute Bank & Trust is warning customers who used their ATMs in Moosup and Canterbury to check their accounts after card skimmers were found on the machines, according to the bank’s website.

Skimmers are devices placed on ATMS or other machines that steal information from the magnetic strip of payment cards. They are usually smaller than a deck of cards and may not be noticeable to the average user.

The bank said the skimmers were placed on Saturday, Jan. 14. Anyone who has used either ATM on or after that date should check accounts immediately for any suspicious activity. The bank also recommended turning off debit cards.

Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the bank at 866-842-5208.

The bank said the devices only would have collected ATM card numbers and PIN numbers and that the bank’s networks and customer persona information was not accessed.

The bank is working with local authorities to find the people responsible for placing the skimmers.

Customers with questions can contact Savings Institute Bank & Trust customer service at 1-800-423-0142.