Central Connecticut State University Expected to Expand

Central Connecticut State University is likely expanding, but what will be in their new downtown New Britain location is open for discussion.

In a letter to the CCSU community this morning, President Zulma Toro confirmed that the state purchased the mostly vacant building at 233 Main Street, known as The Plaza.

She emphasized that the money to buy it wouldn't come out of higher education funds, calling it a "net gain" for the school.

Drew Aitken of Thompson, a student, said: "In our engineering class, there's an engineering downtown campus which I went to but if they did put a new building in, I would definitely go down there and take the classes for sure."

People downtown were optimistic what the move would mean for the downtown economy.

"I think it would be nice for them to put a college down here in this area because this building has been vacant for a long time. I've only been here two years like I said but I think it would be good," said Cynthia Green of New Britain.

"I think it would be better if they did like a college over here because it would probably bring more people into the town and more work," said Michael Larochelle of New Britain.

As for what fills the seven story building, the president has asked her community for input and the university will be holding a series of focus groups soon as the planning gets underway.