Changes Being Made to Keep Students Safe at Hartford School

For Andriena Baldwin, there's nothing more important than the safety of her four-year-old daughter.

When late last year, another four-year-old managed to leave Thirman Milner School undetected and walk more than half a mile home, parents decided enough was enough.

"I felt the energy of the parents who wanted things to get done," said Baldwin.

With the help of Pastor A.J. Johnson, a community organizer for Christian Activities Council, those parents pushed for and received security upgrades for Milner from the Hartford school district.

Some of the changes you can't easily detect, including improving the sign-in process and making entry into the building more secure, but others are obvious like the addition of "No Trespassing" signs and a gate.

"This does a lot for the families. The kids feel safer. The parents feel safer, and they feel like their voices have been heard," said Johnson.

To add to that victory, Baldwin said former mayor, Thirman Milner, met with those who fought for the gate, which is something he's been trying to get built at the school for more than six years.

"To have him sit and say thank you to us for finally accomplishing something he's been working so hard to do, there are no words to describe it," said Baldwin.

"A gate is a small win in the north end of Hartford, but it's the principle of - our voice was heard and what else can we change?" said Johnson.

Baldwin said parents aren't done voicing their concerns. They want to make sure the district hears that shutting down Milner as part of any consolidation plans would be the wrong move.

"As parents, it's not feasible for us. We're in the area. The school has been there for years for a reason," Baldwin said. "I just hope that school officials are listening who know there are parents who want and need to have these schools here in order to provide for their children."

Johnson said they've also received a commitment from the city to install speed bumps near the school this spring.