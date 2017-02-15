Changes Coming to New Britain School Uniforms

Changes are coming for students in the New Britain consolidated school district when it comes to their uniforms.

Students at elementary and middle schools within the New Britain consolidated school district have to wear uniforms. Beginning next school year all students must wear either khaki or blue pants. For shirts students must wear only white or navy blue collared shirts.

"If we just go to that white or navy blue no matter where they move if they have to move in the city for hardship or whatever reason they have to move into the city they will go into the school and have the exact same uniform," said Superintendent of New Britain Consolidated School District Nancy Sarra.

If parents have difficulty affording the new clothes the school is offering help.

"We are also looking to do a uniform swap because a lot of our children, as they grow they grow out of their clothing. So we'll take gently used clothing and we'll have sites available at the building," Said Sarra.

The first "uniform swap" is being planned for August 2017.