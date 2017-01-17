Cheshire Man Dies of Apparent Overdose in Hartford

A 25-year-old Cheshire man died of an apparent overdose in a Hartford McDonald’s bathroom Monday afternoon, according to police.

Hartford police said that around 2 p.m. they were called to the McDonald’s at 214 Prospect Ave. for a report of an unresponsive man in a bathroom. The man was found with drug paraphernalia around him. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said that overdose deaths in bathrooms are “tragically” fairly common.

Hartford, like many other cities in the country, has seen an uptick in opioid overdoses and at a recent COMPSTAT meeting police officials said they were working on new ways to combat the problem.

The Major Crimes Division was called in to investigate.