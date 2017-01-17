Chick-fil-A Location to Open in West Hartford in February

Chick-fil-A is coming to West Hartford and jobs are posted for those interested.

The franchise will be located at 509 New Park Ave. and the grand opening is scheduled to open Feb. 9.

Connecticut native Daryl Jackson will own and operate the location. Jackson is originally from Naugatuck and graduated from Central Connecticut State University before earning an MBA at Purdue University.

“My wife and I are so excited for the opportunity to open our own Chick-fil-A restaurant in my home state. We look forward to introducing Chick-fil-A to West Hartford and to serving our customers great food with remarkable hospitality,” Jackson said in a release.

The new location will employ 90 full and part-time employees and be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anyone interested in applying for a position can click here.

Employees will be eligible for Chick-fil-A’s new scholarship initiative, Remarkable Futures. Employees interested in attending college can apply and may receive up to $25,000 in scholarship funds.