Chick-fil-A Opens in West Hartford Next Week

Chick-fil-A is opening in West Hartford next week.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant will open Thursday, Feb. 9 at 509 New Park Ave. and the owner will offer the first 100 guests the chance to win free Chick-fi-A for a year.

The “First 100” celebration will be in the restaurant parking lot from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Daryl Jackson, who is originally from Naugatuck, owns the restaurant and this is his first Chick-fil-A.

Participants in the First 100 will have the opportunity to win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals -- 52 meals total.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, live in one of the zip codes listed below and have identification while you’re and in line and when the doors open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

If you plan to camp out, see the campout rules here.

If more than 100 people are there when the line officially forms at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, then all 100 spots will be determined by a drawing held that morning with those selected needing to camp out for 24 hours to secure their spot.

The First 100 event is open to residents of the following zip codes.