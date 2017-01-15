Sunny Skies for Monday with a Wintry Mix on Tuesday

Expect a clear and chilly night with temperatures falling back into the teens for most locations. Some of the valley locations could experience single digit temperatures by morning.

Monday will be a pleasant day with abundant sunshine and temperatures climbing above normal into the low to middle 40s by afternoon.

The next weather system will be in State on Tuesday. Right now we are forecasting a wintry mix for inland Connecticut and rain for the shoreline. The precipitation will move in during the afternoon hours and likely have an impact on the evening commute.

Areas north of I-84 especially in Litchfield county could experience a prolonged period of freezing rain. We will of course continue to monitor the latest data and update our forecast accordingly.

Temperatures really warm up for the middle of the week. We're forecasting middle to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow lovers, unfortunately we don't have any snow in the forecast for the next 10 days. The good news is it looks like the weather changes to more of a wintry pattern by the end of the month and especially into February.