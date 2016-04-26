Frosty Night Ahead, Beautiful Tomorrow

The rain has moved out and a frosty night is ahead.

Temperatures will fall to the freezing mark in many inland locations.

Tomorrow will be a world's better than today. Full sunshine with highs near 60.

The late-week period of Thursday into Friday looks primarily dry, though First Alert forecasters are watching a disturbance that will be just southwest of the region.

Exclusive Future Uncertain for State CHAMP Fleet

A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, especially in southwest Connecticut. Temperatures will be close to 60 degrees.

An early look at the weekend shows dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 60s – seasonable for the time of year!

There will be low-level moisture around the region, so it won't be completely sunny.

A blend of clouds and sunshine is expected Saturday, while Sunday could very well end up mostly cloudy but dry.

The next organized batch of rain is poised to impact Connecticut on Monday, and it may last into Tuesday.

High temperatures early next week will be below average, in the upper 50s.