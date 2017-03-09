Cigarette Thief Dragged Employee of Cromwell Gas Station: Police

Police are searching for a cigarette thief who they said dragged the employee of a Cromwell gas station when the clerk tried to stop the man from getting away.

Police responded to Alltown Mobil at 04:42 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of cigarette thefts.

Officers learned that an employee of the gas station chased the shoplifter into the parking lot, opened the driver side door of the man’s blue Honda Fit and tried to stop him from driving away, but the driver dragged the employee backward, then forward across the parking lot for around 50 feet.

Police said the man who stole the cigarettes then got onto Route 9 South toward Middletown.

Medical personnel evaluated the employee and police are looking for a heavy-set man in his mid-30s who is between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-10.

Anyone with information should call Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.