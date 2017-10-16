Construction Underway on Willow Creek Apartments in Hartford

A multi-million dollar project is underway to build new apartments in an old Hartford neighborhood.

Construction is underway on the new Willow Creek apartments in Hartford.

The new homes will replace the old Bowles Park public housing complex in the Blue Hills area of the city.

"I’m very, very happy," said Rose Price of Hartford.

Price lived in the old, 1950s-era Bowles Park neighborhood for more than 30 years. She’s looking forward to moving to the new Willow Creek apartments soon.

"Let us keep this place beautiful and safe," she said.

With construction going on behind them, city and state leaders ceremoniously broke ground on the project on Monday.

"This is an overall effort that our urban environments are as strong as they once were and frankly stronger in the future," said Governor Dannel Malloy.

Its phase one of a multi-year, multi-million dollar project to revitalize the Blue Hills neighborhood. When it’s done, it will include more than 60 mixed-income rental apartments and 25 single family homes to be sold.

"This is just one piece of the puzzle," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The project cost $40 million, with about a third coming from public funds, including some money from federal grants. Despite state budget concerns, Malloy said housing is a priority.

"I just had to veto a budget that would have done away with the very housing department that just created 22,000 units of housing," Malloy said. "It doesn’t make sense. People need to understand that our great urban environments need replacement housing."

The project is expected to be completed late next year.