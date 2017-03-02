Closer to Free Kicks Off

On a Saturday morning in Sepember, Julia Berv and Katie Winkle will proudly wear their Team Tommy Fund jerseys as they cycle to make the world closer to cancer free.

“I was given a second chance and that’s how I feel,” Berv said.

It has been almost six months since doctors declared 23-year-old Berv cancer free.

“I went into remission officially on September 20, 2016 and since then I have been spending my days recovering and building up strength to start back up school in May” she said.

Throughout her battle with a type of bone cancer, Berv had her best friend Winkle by her side.

“Being by Julia’s side and watching her fight, it’s just remarkable to see how well she is doing and she’s a true definition of a warrior,” Winkle said.

Winkle recently reached her own milestone.

“On February 1, I celebrated ten years cancer free,” she said.

At the 2016 Closer to Free Ride, a record number of riders raised more than $2.5 million for patient care and critical research at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven.

“It was an adrenaline rush,” said Berv, who was honored at the opening ceremony. “I just felt on top of the world, here I am fighting back this horrible disease that can really ruin lives for people.”

On their wrists, these best friends wear bands that say “Survivor,” “Joy for Julia” and “Courage for Chloe” in honor of Winkle’s baby cousin.

“Chloe is doing really well,” Winkle said, “this past December she got the news that she’s cancer free, so her scans showed no evidence of disease.”

Berv and Winkle attended the 2017 Closer to Free Kick-off Party at the Stony Creek Brewery in Branford Thursday night. Both have started training for this year’s ride.

“You definitely will see me,” said Berv, who was unable to ride last year. “I’m planning on riding and I plan on riding 25 miles this year.”

There is still plenty of time to sign up for the 2017 Closer to Free Ride through New Haven and along the shoreline. It is scheduled for September 9.

Once again, NBC Connecticut is a proud media sponsor.