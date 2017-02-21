Tony Moreno, left, has been charged in the murder of his 7-month-old son, Aaden.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of a Middletown father accused of throwing his 7-month-old son off the Arrigoni Bridge in 2015.

Tony Moreno maintains that he never intended to kill his son and that the child slipped from his arms. Prosecutors dispute that story and are expected to make their final case.

On the stand during the trial, Moreno held a baby doll in his arms he said represented his son Aaden as he spoke about the July 2015 day when the baby died after falling some 90 feet from the bridge into the Connecticut River. Moreno claims that his intention was to take his own life on the bridge, not his children’s, and that Aaden slipped from his hands into the water.

Moreno jumped from the bridge but survived after emergency crews responded to the scene after receiving a call from Aaden’s mother that Moreno was suicidal.

Prosecutors point to text message between Moreno and Aaden’s mother, from whom he was separated, to prove that Moreno went to the bridge with the intent of killing himself and their baby.