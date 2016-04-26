Coast Guard Cadets Punished After Investigation Into Cheating

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is shown in New London, Connecticut.

Three cadets could be removed from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and others will be punished in connection with a cheating scandal, authorities said.

The Coast Guard Academy is recommending that three cadets be removed and said others will face punishment after the investigation into "unauthorized collaboration on online quizzes."

The alleged "violations of the collaboration policy" occurred were in the Ships and Maritime Systems class during the fall of 2015.

"We are greatly disappointed in the behavior of the cadets implicated in this investigation and the poor decisions they made. Our cadets are taught from the day they arrive that violations of the honor concept will not be tolerated and that their choices have consequences," the academy said in a statement.

The cadets who were involved "face various punishments including restriction, marching tours, work hours, and a lengthy honor remediation program," according to the academy, which added that "three cadets have been recommended for disenrollment."