Colchester Schools Without Power After Car Hits Pole

Wires down after a car crashed into a pole on Norwich Avenue in Colchester Tuesday morning.

A car accident has knocked out power to the Colchester Elementary School and William J. Johnson Middle School Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said a car struck a police in the area of 379 Norwich Avenue, taking down the pole and some wires. Ever source is currently on scene working to restore power to the schools.

As of 7:45 a.m. classes were still on for the day, and fire officials said they were optimistic that Eversource would get the power back on shortly.

Norwich Avenue is closed in the area, but there is a detour set up for drivers so school traffic can access the building.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



