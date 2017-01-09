Cold Causes Issues for Firefighters in Windsor

Brutally cold temperatures made knocking down an overnight house fire in Windsor tricky for firefighters.

Fire officials said they responded to the home on Dudley Town Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday for fire and smoke coming from the attic.

One person who was inside the home escaped uninjured.

The crews got inside the home and fought the flames aggressively, but the cold temperatures caused issues as firefighters managed slippery conditions. It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

“A lot of times we have slips and falls and we want to make sure the fire fighters are protected. We do have a sand trick here and available from the town,” said Windsor Fire Chief Bill Lewis.

Lewis said as crews began cleanup the hoses froze from the cold.

The Blue Hills Fire Department also responded to assist. In total, about 50 firefighters were on scene.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.