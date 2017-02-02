Cold Temperatures for Friday and the Weekend

Scattered snow showers and flurries will continue throughout the day with temperatures rising to near 40 degrees statewide.

A brief cool down moves in for Friday and the weekend. We're forecasting high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s for Friday and Saturday; overnight lows will be in the low to middle teens.

Check out these afternoon temperatures for the northeast.

If you have plans for Super Bowl you should expect temperatures in the upper 20s Sunday evening with flurries and scattered light snow showers.

The next weather disturbance that could cause some issues moves in on Tuesday. Right now we expect a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain transitioning over to plain rain.