Colony Street Closed in Meriden After Car Hits Utility Pole

Meriden police say that Colony Street is currently closed between Wilcox Avenue and the Britannia Street railroad crossing due to an ongoing car accident investigation and electric pole repairs.

As of 5:15 a.m., police say the road may remain closed for as many as several more hours while crews work to repair the damage to two utility poles.

According to police, at around 1 a.m. on Friday a car stuck an electric pole on Colony Street causing it to snap.

Police say that one person was transported to the hospital and no one was fatally injured, but beyond that they do not know the extent of any possible injuries.

The accident investigation is ongoing.

