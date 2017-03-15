A rendering of the proposed East Windsor casino, which would be located off I-91 at the site of the former Showcase Cinemas

A committee of state lawmakers is scheduled to vote today on a bill that would authorize a third casino in the state.

The public safety and security committee will meet at noon in Room 2D of the Legislative Office Building to discuss Senate Bill 957, which would allow a casino gaming facility on non-tribal land.

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal partnership -- MMCT Venture – wants to build a casino at the site of the abandoned Showcase Cinema and Wal-Mart off Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

Tribal leaders said the facility would bring more than 1,700 jobs and $8.5 million annually to the town of East Windsor and the state would receive 25 percent of the revenues from slots and table games.

Earlier this week, Connecticut Attorney General released a long-awaited legal opinion about the legal pitfalls surrounding the proposed third casino in the state and laid out the possible issues that could arise.

Simply put, there is nothing simple, Attorney General George Jepsen said about opening a third casino in the state, off tribal land.

His opinion addresses legal challenges on the grounds that the process shut out commercial bidders, and what could happen to the state's agreement to collect millions of dollars every year in slot revenues from the existing tribal casinos.

Jepsen wrote there is an, "increased likelihood," that a court could side with a legal party that challenged the statute, if it were put into law, that only the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes could operate a third casino. Jepsen wrote such a law would open the state up to constitutional challenges on the grounds of both Commerce and Equal Protection.

Photo credit: Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes

Jepsen went on to write that he believed the state could provide "meritorious defenses" of that position, that the relationship between the state and the tribes is unique. He hedged that comment by saying it would be "difficult to predict the outcome," of such legal challenges.

On the issue of the state's revenues from slot machines, Jepsen stays relatively neutral. While he recognizes there is precedent that would allow the compact to remain unhindered, he also mentions how a new presidential administration could change course when it comes to such arrangements.

In a statement, Andrew Doba, spokesman for both the Mohegan and Mashantuckets, wrote that while the tribes appreciated the Attorney General's opinion, they added, "Moreover, we have heard from people who spent their careers working at the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) that the proposed changes will not adversely impact anything. The speculation that the Trump administration might nonetheless disregard the law, past practice, and the purpose of IGRA is just that -- pure speculation."

MGM, which will open a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts next year, has been in a long public relations war over Connecticut opening a third casino.

Uri Clinton, senior vice president and legal counsel for MGM, said the opinion affirmed what the gaming company has argued from the start, saying, "Connecticut risks hundreds of millions in annual revenue if it proceeds with a commercial casino - even if that casino is to be operated jointly by the two federally-recognized tribes."

Sen. Len Fasano, the top Republican in the Connecticut Senate wrote in response, "All issues raised by the Attorney General will be looked at closely by lawmakers in the coming weeks as discussions around the proposed legislation continue.”