Fourteen middle schools in Southington are suspected of sharing inappropriate text messages and photographs and have been referred to a community-based diversion program after an investigation into naked photos on a student’s phone.

The investigation began when an adult went to administrators at Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School on May 12 to let them know about the photos and it revealed that students at DePaolo Middle School, as well John F. Kennedy Middle School, had been sharing inappropriate texts messages and photographs with each other through social media, according to police.

In all, 14 students suspected in the case were referred to the juvenile review board, which is a community-based diversion program, police said, and no charges have been filed.

Police called the incident a “delinquent act” and said the investigation is complete.







