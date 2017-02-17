Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, through its affiliation with Yale New Haven Health, donated $5,000 to Community Speaks Out to start a voluntary certification program for sober houses in New London.

An opioid crisis is plaguing southeastern Connecticut and the New London community wants to make sure people battling addiction have a safe place to live.

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, through its affiliation with Yale New Haven Health, donated $5,000 to Community Speaks Out to start a voluntary certification program for sober houses in the city.

Sober houses are transitional, safe homes for people recovering from addiction.

Volunteers from Community Speaks Out will use the money for training to certify the houses and make sure they uphold the quality and standards of a place of recovery.

“Integrating back into the community, getting a job, being able to contribute, all start with having a place where you don’t have triggers, where somebody is there to help you and point you in the right direction shout you stumble and fall,” said Ken Edwards, of Community Speaks Out.

Edwards also mentioned offering incentives for sober houses that register, like putting them at the top of a list for sober home referrals.