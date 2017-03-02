Companies Ramp Up Hiring for Busy Spring Season

Home Depot said it plans to hire 900 seasonal employees in the Hartford and New Haven areas.

As spring moves in, so does seasonal hiring.

Businesses and cities and towns are gearing up for the spring hiring season.

Home Depot said it plans to hire 900 employees in the Hartford and New Haven areas and 500 of those jobs are already posted. Management said they’re looking for everything from cashiers to sales to overnight freight. Positions and hours vary by store. To search for jobs, click here.

LAZ Parking is also hiring for seasonal event work in the Hartford and New Haven areas. Click here to view the available jobs.

Places like parks and golf courses also offer season work. At the City of Hartford Golf Course Job Fair officials were looking to fill 25 jobs at the Goodwin Park and Keeney Park Golf Courses. Full time and part time jobs are available. For more information on employment in Hartford, click here.

The Newington Parks and Recreation Department is also looking for season park staff for spring and summer jobs. Applicants must be at least 18, hold a valid Connecticut driver’s license, and be able to perform tasks such as using hand tools and power equipment like leaf blowers and mowers.

Newington is also looking for part time cemetery workers and gardeners. For more information on those jobs, click here.