Computers Stolen From Working Families Party Office in Hartford

Someone stole several laptop computers from the Hartford office of the Working Families Party over the weekend.

The computers disappeared from the office at 30 Arbor Street between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Hartford police.

There were no signs of forced entry at the office and no working burglar alarm, police said. They were also unable to find any usable evidence at the scene.

There are security cameras on the first floor and in the parking lot, but police have not been able to access the video from them yet.