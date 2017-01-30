Computers Stolen From Working Families Party Office in Hartford | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Computers Stolen From Working Families Party Office in Hartford

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Someone stole several laptop computers from the Hartford office of the Working Families Party over the weekend.

    The computers disappeared from the office at 30 Arbor Street between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Hartford police.

    There were no signs of forced entry at the office and no working burglar alarm, police said. They were also unable to find any usable evidence at the scene.

    There are security cameras on the first floor and in the parking lot, but police have not been able to access the video from them yet.

    Published 30 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices