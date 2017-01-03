Hartford Man Arrested After Multi-State Chase Into Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a motor vehicle pursuit from Massachusetts to Vermont.

According to Vermont State Police, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, fled a Massachusetts State Police officer who tried to stop him on Interstate 91 Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Officers noticed the suspect’s vehicle near mile marker 24 in Vermont and tried to stop him, but Gonzalez allegedly fled in his vehicle. The chase continued to mile marker 39, where three of his tires were disabled with spikes.

Gonzalez’s vehicle went across the median and into the woods on the other side of the highway. He fled on foot and was later located and arrested.

He is facing charges of attempting to elude, driving under the influence, excessive speed and gross negligent operation.

Gonzalez was ordered held on $50,000 bail and is due in court Tuesday.