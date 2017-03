"Connecticut Brain Freeze" participants took a dip into the water in West Havent o raise money for brain tumor awareness Sunday.

Some brave souls faced freezing water today to raise awareness and money for brain tumor-specific programs as part of the “Connecticut Brain Freeze” in West Haven Sunday.

Participants took a dip into the water at the Savin Rock Conference Center to support the cause.

The event, sponsored by the National Brain Tumor Society, raised nearly $34,000 dollars for the cause.

For more information on the society, click here.