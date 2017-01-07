Connecticut Digging Out After Saturday Storm

Connecticut is digging out after a daylong storm that brought several inches of snow to parts of the state.

Snow began across most of the state around 10 a.m. Saturday, and quickly caused conditions on Connecticut's highways to deteriorate.

A 21-vehicle pileup closed I-91 North in Middletown for roughly six hours. Three tractor-trailers and two tanker trucks were involved in the crash. There were no serious injuries.

State police troopers responded to about 115 crashes and 94 motorist assist calls as of 4 p.m., according to TFC Kelly Grant.

Several cities and towns, including Hartford and New Haven, implemented parking bans to allow crews to clear streets.