Connecticut Senate Control to be Shared

Connecticut Senate Democrats and Republicans announced the parties will split control of the chamber when lawmakers return for the legislative session on January fourth.

Republicans won three senates in the November 8 election, drawing even with Democrats at 18-18 for the first time since the 1890's.

In a statement, Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney said, “With bipartisan power comes bipartisan responsibility and accountability. Today’s announcement would not have been possible without Senator Fasano’s leadership and commitment to working together throughout this process."

Sen. Len Fasano, the current Minority Leader said, "Our goal is to do what is in the best interest of our state, and that includes respecting those who voted for balance and an evenly split state Senate. We have become a chamber of equals, and now we have a plan to maintain that equality in all day to day legislative business.”

There will be significant changes to regular business in the Connecticut Senate and the General Assembly as a whole.

The agreement lays out that Looney will remain President Pro Tempore, the member who historically controls floor activity and committee assignments, Fasano will have a new title of "Republican President Pro Tempore," Democratic Sen. Bob Duff will maintain his title as "Majority Leader," and Republican Senator Kevin Witkos will have a new title of "Deputy Republican President Pro Tempore.

The biggest change will be in the makeup of committees. Since Connecticut has a system of joint-committees, where both House and Senate members chair and review legislation simultaneously, there will be more Senate representation at the top of those committees.

The power-sharing agreement provides for one Democrat and Republican chairing each committee and there will be an equal number of Democrats and Republicans serving on each committee.

Finally, in recent years, controversial budget bills must be presented to the public 12 hours before the Senate can review them.

Lawmakers will meet for the opening of the 2017 session Jan. 4.