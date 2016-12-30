Connecticut State Police New Year's Weekend Patrols

The State Police Department is working to make sure Connecticut drivers have a safe start 2017. They are adding extra patrols to the roads this New Year’s weekend to help prevent speeding, distracted and drunk driving.

NBC Connecticut got a first-hand look at their efforts on Friday. Our crew spent the evening with Trooper Thomas Krynski of Troop H.

“I am always on high alert no matter what, but obviously I’m going to be on a higher alert during the holidays,” said Trooper Krynski.

According to Krynski, Troop H has seen an increase in DUI arrests this year compared to last. Part of his job is to look for any driving irregularities, that may be a sign of something more serious.

“Sometimes I’ll do speed enforcement,” Trooper Krynski said. “I will stop at a certain position and use my laser unit my laser gun and many times people who are under the influence like to speed.”

Throughout NBC Connecticut’s time with Trooper Krynski, several infractions were issued for things such as speed, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license. While none of these particular infractions were the result of operators driving under the influence, Krynski says those drivers pose a risk to themselves and others.

“The whole purpose of this is; make the roads safer,” Trooper Krynski said. “Make sure people get safely to their destinations so they can spend the holiday with their family.”