Connecticut Celebrates International Women's Day

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters march during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Wednesday is International Women’s Day and on this day protests, marches, and even a call to stay home from work are all an effort to show how vital women are to the community.

Women in Connecticut are expected to stand with others all across the country to celebrate the role women play in society at various events today.

The official theme for this year’s Women’s Day is “Be bold for change,” with an emphasis on the equality for women around the world.

Women's Day at the Capitol will include a program followed by lunch and panel discussion. The program is free and open to the public, but you must register ahead.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is set to speak at the Connecticut Commission on Women, Children and Seniors official Women’s Day Event, also at the capitol.

In New Haven, Mayor Toni Harp is hosting a city hall reception to mark the day and march.

Connecticut could see some protests against the Trump administration and its policies, which some say are specifically anti-women.

Some women are planning to stay home as part of a symbolic demonstration called “ A Day Without Women.” In New London, supports of the movement are involved to meet for a "General Strike" event at the Whale Tale on Bank Street for an all-day rally.

Another way to support the cause is to shop at local businesses owned by women.

A variety of other events are scheduled throughout the state. For more information on Connecticut events, click here.