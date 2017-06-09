Construction begins today at the entrance of Bradley Airport and drivers should be prepared for delays.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said it is beginning reconstruction and realignment of the main airport entrance roadway, Route 20 and Schoephoester Road.

The work will include realigning Schoephoester Road along with part of the airport's lower roadway system and construction of a modern rotary.

The airport authority said the project will provide a new entrance to the airport from Route 20 and open up a 19-acre site for the future development of Bradley's ground transportation center.

Construction will not interrupt access to the airport from the Route 20 connector, the airport authority says, but shifting and reduction of lanes might cause slight delays, the airport authority warns.

There are six phases of work, which is scheduled to be completed by fall 2018.

Learn more about this project here.



