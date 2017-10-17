Ground will be broken today on Columbus Commons, a new housing development on Columbus Boulevard that will include two 5-story buildings, about 160 apartments, an interior courtyard and retail or office space on the first floor. (Published 4 hours ago)

Construction to Begin on Columbus Commons in New Britain

Construction is beginning on two large housing units in New Britain.

Ground will be broken today on Columbus Commons, a new housing development on Columbus Boulevard that will include two 5-story buildings, about 160 apartments, an interior courtyard and retail or office space on the first floor.

The development, which will be in downtown New Britain, near CT fastrak, will cost $58 million and will be paid for with federal and state funds.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development invested $2.7 million in Brownfield Funds to help with demolition and environmental cleanup and the Connecticut Finance Agency awarded a $1.6 million low-income tax credit.







