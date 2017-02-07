New London police have arrested a convicted felon accused of having stolen firearms, police said Tuesday.

According to New London police, they were informed early Monday morning by Stonington police of a report of stolen firearms. Two pistols, one assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, five high capacity rifle magazines and 15 high capacity pistol magazines were reported missing to Stonington police.

Investigators identified 28-year-old David Johnson, of New London, as a suspect.

According to police, officers found Johnson and issued a traffic stop. During that stop police said they found two of the three guns reported stolen “in close proximity of David Johnson.” Police also reported finding hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, and high capacity pistol magazines.

Police said they found a third stolen weapon while executing a search warrant.

Johnson is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of an assault weapon and risk of injury to a minor. According to police, Johnson is already a convicted felon in multiple states.

He was held on a $200,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.