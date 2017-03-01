Weekend Cold

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan gives you the science behind the forecast and shares with you an in-depth look at the weather impacting Connecticut.

The last couple weeks of spring couldn't last forever. An impressive blast of cold will move in for the weekend with temperatures struggling out of the 20s in most towns on Saturday. With some wind and after our recent stretch of warmth it's going to be a rude awakening!

Evening Forecast for March 1

(Published 3 hours ago)

A big dip in the jet stream will allow the cold to sink south. You can see a sharp and somewhat impressive trough of low pressure over the northeastern U.S.

The real chill moves in Friday night as temperatures drop into the teens with strong winds.

While this surge of chill will seem impressive it's not going to last too long. A surge of milder than normal air lurks to the southwest of southern New England for Tuesday and Wednesday.