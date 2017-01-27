Cooler Weather Moving in for the Weekend

After an unseasonably warm January the temperatures will finally feel more winter like beginning this weekend.

Bradley International Airport which is where official weather records are kept for interior Connecticut has experienced 13 days with low temperatures above 32 degrees. Low temperatures in the middle of January should be near 18 degrees.

Many woke up to a spectacular sunrise this morning, check out some of these See It Share It images that we're sent in.

The weather this weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs near 40 inland and in the low to middle 40s near the shore.

Following the weekend we're keeping our eyes on a couple of disturbances that could bring some wintry weather to the state.

The first possibility for some light snow comes on Wednesday as a clipper system moves across the northeast.

We're also monitoring a larger system for next weekend. We will have more details on that as we get a bit closer.