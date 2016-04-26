Costco Withdraws Branford Location Application

Costco has withdrawn its application to build a store in Branford.

"We remain concerned that the important issues Costco has raised have no been fully resolved," Thomas P. Cody, one of Costco's attorneys, wrote in a letter to the Branford Inland Wetlands Commissions.

Cody said that Costco had engaged in a "good faith effort" to answer all questions over the last 18 months of the planning process.

Costco concluded its letter to the town that it had expressed "specific" concerns about the manner in which the application was being reviewed and process by the wetlands commission, Cody said.

The Costco was expected to be built on a 44-acre lot across from exit 56 off I-95 in Branford.

First Selectman James Cosgrove said the news was "disappointing."

"I remain committed to bringing Costco to Branford," Cosgrove said. "As we embark on a variety of major investments to improve the quality of life in our town, we need corporate citizens who can significantly and responsibly expand our tax base."

The Brandford Inland Wetlands Commission said they have no comment on the application withdrawal.