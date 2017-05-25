Counterfeit $100 Bills Circulating in New London

Counterfeit $100 bills are being found in New London, police said.

Police are asking businesses and citizens to be extra cautious when handling currency, especially the $100 bills.

Thirteen fake $100 bills have been seized and police said they are investigating an incident that happened on May 24 involving counterfeit currency.

No arrests have been made.

The Secret Service has been notified and is assisting New London police with the investigation.

Anyone who has come in contact with fake money is urged to call police.

Here are tips on how to spot a fake bill, according to New London Police: