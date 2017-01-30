Couple Arrested After Man Is Stabbed in Naugatuck

A man and woman were arrested after a stabbing in Naugatuck and police said the man threw blood at paramedics who were treating him.

Police responded to High Street just before 5 a.m. Monday to investigate after 39-year-old

Michele Sharik told authorities that her husband had been stabbed, but wouldn’t provide information on how he was stabbed or who stabbed him, police said.

Responding officers treated the man, 38-year-old Justin Bohn, for a stab wound to his neck and determined that Bohn and Sharik were the only two occupants of the residence.

Both were uncooperative with officers and wouldn’t provide any information on what happened before Bohn was stabbed, police said.

The officers spotted signs of a disturbance in the house and Sharik said only that she and Bohn had a dispute that led to Bohn’s injuries, but would not elaborate, police said.

Sharik had a small red mark on her throat, but wouldn’t tell officers how she sustained it, but added that she was not victimized during the incident.

Police said Bohn had given officers a false first name and wouldn’t give his last name or date of birth.

While he was being taken to Waterbury Hospital, Bohn was uncooperative, ripped off bandages, stuck his fingers into his wound and threw blood at paramedics, police said.

Detectives were later able to identify Bohn, who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ansonia

for domestic charges involving Sharik, including kidnapping and strangulation, as well as probation violations.

Bohn was charged with one count of assault on emergency personnel and Sharik was charged with assault in the second degree and disorderly conduct.

Both were held on bond.