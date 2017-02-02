Couple Charged After Police Find Heroin Operation Across from School | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Couple Charged After Police Find Heroin Operation Across from School

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Middletown Police

    A Middletown couple has been arrested after police said they found thousands of dollars worth of heroin, as well as other drugs, in an apartment across the street from an elementary school.

    Detectives searched the apartment at 54 Grove St. at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday where 27-year-old Juan Pagan-Rivera, his 26-year-old girlfriend. Lourdes Torriera, and a 3-year-old child live.

    The arraignment report says police found the equivalent of between 545 and 763 bags of heroin, as well as morphine sulfate and Oxycodone.

    Police said the house is right across the street from Macdonough Elementary School.

    Pagan-Rivera and Torreira were charged with several drug violations and risk of injury to a child.

    Bond for Pagan-Rivera was set at $250,000, while bond for Torriera was set at $150,000.

    It's not clear if they have attorneys.

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices