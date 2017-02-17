Sailor Proposes to Girlfriend at USS Pittsburgh Homecoming

Dozens of sailors serving on the USS Pittsburgh are back home tonight after months at sea and one sailor had a special surprise in store for his girlfriend.

The sub returned to the sub base in Groton Friday afternoon where sailors walked straight into the arms of loved ones.

That was when one of the sailors dropped down on one knee as he saw his girlfriend.

I'm like what is going on? But I'm very grateful he's home. I'm very happy,” said Carly Loichinger, who traveled from Michigan to greet her boyfriend Zac Noble.

“I've been waiting a long time to do this now, so you know, it’s a great feeling,” Noble said.

The Pittsburgh traveled 39,000 nautical miles during its deployment.