Couples Tie The Knot On Valentine's Day At New Haven City Hall

Love was in the air in New Haven on Valentine’s Day as more than a dozen couples tied the knot at City Hall.

“First time for everything, you know he’s the love of my life, I married my best friend,” Quionna Reed said, shortly after sharing a kiss with her new husband Anthony Reed.

“She has a good heart, and she’s funny,” Anthony said. “We both funny, got to have humor in a relationship.”

After the Reeds, high school sweethearts Juan Flores and Carolina Serna were up next. They celebrated their wedding with family, including their six-month-old daughter.

“Dad, not me, dad, it was all dad, he picked the dress out,” Serna said.

For the first ten couples to sign up for Valentine’s Day weddings at City Hall, the City of New Haven provided the wedding cake, bouquet of flowers and a bottle of sparkling cider.

A justice of the peace presided over the ceremonies for free.

“We were going to do it last year but money was kind of tight,” Anthony Reed said, “so I got a day off from my work so hey, we’re here.”

The Reeds received a surprise congratulations from Mayor Toni Harp.

“Many, many years of happiness,” the mayor said to the newlyweds.